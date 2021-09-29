Wednesday weather brings calmer winds and pleasant conditions, rain returns to the forecast late Thursday -Briana

Temperatures in the 60s today with rain on the west side of the Cascades.

by Briana Bermensolo

Cool and mostly dry conditions Wednesday. The afternoon hours should be calm and pleasant! Highs in the 60s today. Rain chances return to the forecast tomorrow night. Drying out and warming to the 70s for the weekend ahead.

