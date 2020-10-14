Wednesday’s Sounders match postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within MLS

SEATTLE, Wash. — Major League Soccer said Monday all Colorado Rapids’ matches have been postponed for 10 days – including Wednesday’s match against the Seattle Sounders, according to Q13.

The league said the move was being made even though there had been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus among Colorado players or staff.

The MLS said the postponements were the result of the number of cases within the organization, and the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The Rapids have not played since a 5-0 win over San Jose on Sept. 23 and have already had four games postponed.

The MLS said it is working on rescheduling the games postponed by the 10-day order.

Those games were against Seattle (Oct. 14), Real Salt Lake (Oct. 18) and Sporting KC (Oct. 21).

The Sounders are still set to play San Jose on the road Sunday, Oct. 18.

The postponement comes as one of the Sounders’ own star players has tested positive for Covid. Raul Ruidiaz tested positive while playing for the Peru national team.

On Thursday, Ruidiaz started and played 74 minutes for Peru in a 2-2 draw in Paraguay in the first 2022 World Cup Qualifier for both nations.

Since joining Peru for international duty, Ruidiaz has missed two Sounders league matches: a 2-1 home win against Real Salt Lake and a 3-1 road loss to LAFC.

A timeline for his return to Seattle has not been announced.

