Weekend Forecast: Mountain snow on the way, heaviest over the Cascades

TRI-CITIES- Changes to the weather pattern arrive for the weekend! After Wednesday’s record breaking warmth, a return to seasonal temperatures for early December may have felt quite shocking this morning! Prepare for cold mornings and cool afternoons across the Mid-Columbia this weekend. Also, prepare for winter driving if you plan to head over our mountain passes.

WEEKEND TRAVEL IMPACTS

Today: The majority of the Mid-Columbia will remain dry today and tonight. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with partly sunny skies. Much cooler today! Cold overnight. Clouds increase, lows in the 20s and 30s.

The majority of the Mid-Columbia will remain dry today and tonight. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with partly sunny skies. Much cooler today! Cold overnight. Clouds increase, lows in the 20s and 30s. Saturday: Moisture will begin to move into the picture for the Washington Cascades late tonight and spread eastward by Saturday morning. The precipitation will be mainly in the mountains, with little or no precipitation in the valleys. The Tri-Cities may see a few showers Saturday, otherwise mostly cloudy and dry. The Yakima and Kittitas Valleys will see a light snow Saturday morning, including Cle Elum and Ellensburg. Valley highs will be warmer than Friday, in the 40s to low 50s for the Tri-Cities. Becoming breezy Saturday through the evening hours.

Sunday: Cooling off again across the Mid-Columbia. Highs in the lowlands will only be in the low to mid 40s. Another system will bring the potential for valley rain/snow and mountain snow late Sunday night through Monday morning. By Sunday morning, Snoqualmie Pass may receive 8-12″ total, White Pass 4-6″, and 3-4″ over the Blue and Wallowa Mountains.

Snow line, Washington Cascades: 1,500 ft.-2,000 ft.

Snow line, Blue Mountains: 4,000 ft.- 5,000 ft.

Wet weather and cool temperatures will continue through the start of the next week.