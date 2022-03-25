Weekend Forecast: Temperatures continue to warm through Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds Friday -Briana

Expect times of ample cloud coverage, with nice sun-breaks throughout the weekend.

by Briana Bermensolo

It’s an overcast start to the day in the Yakima Valley, Tri-Cities, Pendleton and Walla Walla. 7am temperature readings are in the low 30s to low 40s. An upper level ridge of high pressure will help to keep the forecast dry today…with a gradual warm-up occurring over the next few days. Meanwhile, a low pressure system will move in from the Gulf of Alaska and provide moisture in the form of rain over the Cascades. Upper 60s in the Tri-Cities this afternoon, with low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Expect times of ample cloud coverage, with nice sun-breaks throughout the weekend. More unsettled and cooler weather returns Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

