Weekend Snow: Winter driving conditions over Washington, Oregon mountains
By Sunday morning, Snoqualmie Pass may receive 8-12" total, White Pass 4-6", and 3-4" over the Blue and Wallowa Mountains.
12PM SATURDAY UPDATE–
Snoqualmie Pass I 90
Elevation: 3022ft / 922m
Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Travel westbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Conditions: Bare & wet, snow & slush in places.
Weather: Snowing
White Pass US 12
Elevation: 4500ft / 1372m
Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Travel westbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Conditions: The roadway has snow and slush.
Weather: Light snow
Stevens Pass US 2
Elevation: 4061ft / 1238m
Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Required, Chains required on Vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Travel westbound: Traction Tires Required, Chains required on Vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Conditions: Compact snow and ice.
Weather: Snowing and windy.
8AM SATURDAY UPDATE– Prepare for winter driving if you plan to head over Washington and Oregon mountain passes this morning.
Here is a look from some of the Washington Department of Transportation traffic cameras over the Cascades at 8am:
WEEKEND TRAVEL IMPACTS
- Saturday: Moisture will begin to move into the picture for the Washington Cascades late tonight and spread eastward by Saturday morning. The precipitation will be mainly in the mountains, with little or no precipitation in the valleys. The Tri-Cities may see a few showers Saturday, otherwise mostly cloudy and dry. The Yakima and Kittitas Valleys will see a light snow Saturday morning, including Cle Elum and Ellensburg. Valley highs will be warmer than Friday, in the 40s to low 50s for the Tri-Cities. Becoming windy Saturday through the evening hours.
- Sunday: Cooling off again across the Mid-Columbia. Highs in the lowlands will only be in the low to mid 40s. Another system will bring the potential for valley rain/snow and mountain snow late Sunday night through Monday morning. By Sunday morning, Snoqualmie Pass may receive 8-12″ total, White Pass 4-6″, and 3-4″ over the Blue and Wallowa Mountains.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.