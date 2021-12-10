WEEKEND TRAVEL: Mountain snow and valley showers on the way, high winds

Current Restrictions: Chains Required on vehicles towing or over 10,000 GVW

Chain restriction between MP 249 and MP 226

Weather Condition: Snow Flurries

Road Surface: Packed Snow

Temp: 28 F

New Snow: Trace

Roadside Snow: 3 in.

Last Updated: 12/10/2021, 9:03 AM

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 12 to 24 inches. Snow levels starting around 3500 feet Saturday morning and lowering to 2500 feet Saturday night. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, creating blowing and drifting snow * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.