Weekend warm-up with rain chances -Kristin
Happy Friday!
A warm-up and slow snow melt is on the way for the weekend! The accumulating snow has moved out for the lower elevations with snow continuing in the mountains through this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for the Cascades, eastern slopes (above 3,000 feet) and Blues (above 3500 feet) until 1PM today. Additional snow of 2 to 4 inches possible. Locally, there is a chance of a wintry mix along the foothills and south into Oregon. Most areas today will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 40’s.
A weak system will bring another shot of a wintry mix briefly to the area after midnight through 8AM Saturday morning. Look for highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 40’s. A few rain showers will move in Saturday night into Sunday. Look for highs near 50 Sunday and mid 50’s Monday. With the warmer temperatures, we will see our winds pick-up with gusts at times up to 30 MPH. We could see another rain chance Monday before drying out Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
