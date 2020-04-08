Weight Loss/Life Coach; How to keep the right mindset during this difficult time

Weight Loss & Life Coach, Charles D’Angelo, has helped thousands of people from all over the world transform their bodies by changing their mindset.

During this difficult time, dealing with COVID-19, it’s important to stay healthy, both mentally and physically.

“I’d say having a ritual is the most important element of success,” D’Angelo said.

D’Angelo is also referring to a schedule when he says “ritual.” This will allow you to organize your routine from the moment you wake up. It will also teach you to be more discipline. Schedules help you to know when and what you have to do next. This also helps you to not be tempted by eating too much, or getting off-track of your daily routines.

“Having a schedule in place, knowing what you’re doing ahead of time is a sure-fire way that you’re not going to give in to that(temptations),” D’Angelo said. “The schedule makes what you need to do, automatic.”

He says that success is like a “three legged stool,” and that one piece holds it all together. First, you have to have exercise daily. Second, you have to have a healthy eating plan. Lastly, you have to have the right mindset, attitude, and philosophy. The last element, mindset, is what he focuses on the most. It all starts with your mindset.

“Now is a really good time for self-reflection and for appreciation for all the things we have to be grateful for,” D’Angelo said.

He said that it’s okay to feel sad, angry, or afraid in a time like this, but to talk about those feelings with people who you have a healthy relationship with.

In this difficult time, it’s important to understand that this time will end. But D’Angelo said to take a lesson from it to make you stronger for the next time something difficult happens.

“Life is like the seasons, everything passes,” D’Angelo said.

