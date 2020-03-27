Welcome home parade for Ellensburg missionary, evacuated from Japan due to COVID-19

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Ellensburg community came together to welcome home an LDS missionary that was isolated in Japan due to the coronavirus.

Elder Joe Davis was serving in Japan when he and other missionaries were told to shelter in place for a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He was finally able to return home and was greeted with a hero’s welcome home parade on Thursday, Mar. 26.

Cars lined up and down the street outside of Elder Davis’ Ellensburg home, waving, honking, holding signs and sharing love from a distance.

He held his own sign saying, “Joe’s Mission Intermission. Please standby, more to come.”

He will be in isolation for 14 days and then will be reassigned to serve somewhere in the United States.