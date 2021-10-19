Wenatchee man gets 17 years in prison for producing child pornography

by Dylan Carter

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 32-year-old man from Wenatchee was sentenced to a 210-month term in federal prison for sexually exploiting and producing pornographic content of young girls.

According to the Eastern Washington District of the United States Attorney’s Office, Jose A. Mendoza was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography on June 30, 2021. The sentencing was formally announced by Eastern Washington Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref on Monday evening.

Court documents indicate that the Wenatchee Police Department executed a search warrant on Mendonza’s residence. They discovered and seized numerous electronic devices containing images of child pornography.

Their review determined that Mendoza not only produced the images himself, but that he sexually exploited female children in the process.

Pursued as part of a national initiative called Project Safe Childhood, this is the next in a long line of cases in which U.S. Attorneys bring sexual abusers that target children to justice.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington, in collaboration with its federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners, uses every resource and tool available to investigate and prosecute aggressively those involved in child exploitation,” Attorney Waldref said. “This Office will continue to do all we can to protect vulnerable child victims of these horrible crimes.”

The case was investigated through a joint effort between Homeland Security Investigations and the Wenatchee Police Department.

