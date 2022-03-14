Wenatchee man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times; suspect was arrested

by Amanda Mason

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies said Saturday night around 11:00 p.m. they were dispatched to the 2500 Block SR 28 after a 911 hang-up call. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a Wenatchee man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen, according to press release.

Deputies said they identified the suspect as 34-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez-Montes Jr., from Ephrata, who ran away from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

After finding out Lopez-Montes was injured and bleeding, deputies said they advised local medical facilities to notify them if he arrived for treatment. Around 1:30 a.m. Quincy hospital notified deputies that Lopez-Montes was at the facility, according to DCSO.

Quincy Police arrested Lopez-Montes, and he was booked into Chelan County Jail for Assault in the 1st degree and Felony threats to kill without incident.

DCSO said the victim who has not been identified is still in critical condition at Central Washington Hospital.

