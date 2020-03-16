Wenatchee restaurant owner claims he will ‘not comply’ with statewide closure

WENATCHEE, Wash. – A Wenatchee business owner is acting out after Governor Jay Inslee announced a statewide restaurant and bar closure on Sunday.

Shon Smith, owner of Wok About Grill, announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that they will continue to serve customers and carry on with “business as usual.”

He also said if you are of compromised health “we’ll meet you on the curb.”

Here is the statement from Smith:

I will not comply. Families are at risk. Help will not come fast enough to keep the wolves at bay. Business as usual…. Posted by Wok About Grill on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Smith owns another Wok About Grill location in Leavenworth, and shared the same message on that location’s Facebook page.

I will not comply. Families are at risk. Help will not come fast enough to keep the wolves at bay. Business as usual…. Posted by Leavenworth Wok About Grill on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Restaurants and bars are expected to close on Monday, according to the governors office. Here is the full statement from Gov. Jay Inslee:

COVID-19 is spreading in WA and around the globe. To protect our people, we must continue to escalate our response…. Posted by Governor Jay Inslee on Sunday, March 15, 2020

