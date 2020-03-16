Wenatchee restaurant owner claims he will ‘not comply’ with statewide closure
WENATCHEE, Wash. – A Wenatchee business owner is acting out after Governor Jay Inslee announced a statewide restaurant and bar closure on Sunday.
Shon Smith, owner of Wok About Grill, announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that they will continue to serve customers and carry on with “business as usual.”
He also said if you are of compromised health “we’ll meet you on the curb.”
Here is the statement from Smith:
Smith owns another Wok About Grill location in Leavenworth, and shared the same message on that location’s Facebook page.
Restaurants and bars are expected to close on Monday, according to the governors office. Here is the full statement from Gov. Jay Inslee: