Wenatchee Safeway urgently offers J&J vaccinations today

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Due to an issue at a COVID-19 vaccine storage facility, one Safeway location in Wenatchee is seeking 60 people for COVID-19 vaccinations by 7:00 p.m. tonight.

According to Safeway’s Public Affairs Manager, Tairsa Cate Worman, they are offering doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires a single shot. This is a newer alternative to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which require a second shot 21-to-28 days after the first dose.

If you or a loved one is looking for a COVID-19 vaccination in the Wenatchee area, head over to Safeway by 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021. The address of this Safeway location is 501 N Miller St. Upon arrival, you can head straight to the pharmacy section and let them know that you’re there to be vaccinated.

One store location suffered what’s being described as a “temperature excursion.” COVID-19 vaccine doses must be stored at precise temperatures. Once a dose is exposed to different temperatures, it must be used quickly. That’s why officials from Safeway are trying to make use of these 60 doses before they are unable to use them any longer.

Safeway is one of the private groups that’s agreed to help administer COVID-19 vaccines provided by the federal government. State, local and national government leaders allocate COVID-19 vaccine resources to various public and private entities including Safeway to expand access and ensure all eligible participants can be vaccinated.

Anyone age 18 or older can walk into this Wenatchee Safeway location today for their COVID-19 vaccination. Washington state will open vaccine eligibility to all Washingtonians age 16+ beginning on April 15.

