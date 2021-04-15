West Richland apartment fire leaves tenant displaced

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A small fire is forcing the tenants of a West Richland apartment out of their home for at least the night after flames left it inhabitable.

KAPP-KVEW spoke with Fire Chief Paul Carlyle of Benton County Fire District No. 4. He told us that fire crews responded to the 500-block of S 38th Ave in West Richland on Thursday morning for a potential structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews sprung into action to help put the fire to rest. Chief Carlyle said that the fire is suspected to have started in one of the apartment’s bedrooms and spread to other parts of the home.

Teams from Benton County Fire District No. 2 and Richland Fire & Emergency Services also assisted today.

Fire officials say that luckily, no injuries were sustained by the tenant or anyone inside the apartment. However, they have deemed the apartment inhabitable for at least the evening, forcing the tenant out of their home. The Red Cross is corresponding with the tenant to assist with relocation.

Representatives of the fire department ask that you steer clear of the Westview Garden Apartments as they investigate the source of the fire and evaluate the total damage. Up to this point, local authorities have not released any indication of the estimated cost of damages. They also have not released any further information about the structural integrity of the building at this time.

