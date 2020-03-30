Bicyclist recovering after hit-and-run crash in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – A driver is on the run after crashing into a pedestrian in West Richland on Sunday morning.

According to the West Richland Police Department, around 11 a.m. a man was riding a bike on Van Gisen Street near Grosscup Boulevard when he was struck.

The bicyclist was found laying face down in the road by someone passing by who called 911.

The driver continued on and was last seen on Grosscup Boulevard. The only description of the car available is that it was blue, and it likely has minor damage to the passenger side.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Anyone with more information on the driver should call (509) 628-0333 and reference case #20-01287.

