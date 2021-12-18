West Richland home lost after fire; displaces family

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of West Richland Police Department Facebook page.

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A family is left displaced on Saturday after a fire destroyed their home.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Arlington Drive and North 46th Avenue in West Richland around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 18th.

West Richland Police say at least one person was in the home at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

Richland Fire Department, along with Benton County Fire Districts #1, #2, and #4, responded to the scene. Most of the fire was extinguished before 8 a.m. Crews plan to monitor the home for hot spots for the next couple of days.

The house is currently inhabitable. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE FROM THE YAKTRINEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.