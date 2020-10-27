West Richland man accuses bikers of pulling him over, yelling threats

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – “And as he was leaving hit my window and says if I ever see you again I’m gonna kill you,” Eric Molina, from West Richland recalled the evening of September 19th, 2020.

Molina, was delivering food for GrubHub, when he turned down a street in West Richland. He said there were motorcycles lining the street in addition to groups of adults and kids. The driver proceeded to the delivery house, then passed by the motorcycles again. Molina said he drove onto Keene Road near Bombing Range Road when he noticed something strange.

“I saw three bikes chasing me and one of them zipped past going super fast, I was just trying to slow down trying to get them off of me; I was in a Prius, I was not getting away from them,” Molina said.

Yet, Bud Bittner with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, whose bikers were allegedly involved, said that’s not the case. Bittner, the Washington representative for the club, was told a different story: Molina was speeding up and down the street, almost hit a child and rolled through a stop sign.

“Conducted a thorough investigation on the situation found that yes, the person involved did follow along with a couple others to provide back up and oversight. There was yelling but there was not threats,” Bittner said.

Molina disputed those claims. He said he was driving slow because there were so many people near the street. Yet, three bikers pulled him over near the roundabout where Keene and Bombing Range Road intersect.

“He got out of his bike, parked it in front of me and came over to my car and started pounding on my window, said ‘You need to get out right now!'” Molina said.

On the other hand, Bittner was told that Molina was trying to run the bikers off the road.

“Well as they were following him, the kid brake-checked him, causing them to have to swerve out of the way,” Bittner said.

Bittner explained they are a charity organization; CVMA supports local veterans and other charities in the chapters’ area. He said this behavior was not in line with what they value.

“It was not handled appropriately and there was discipline issued based on their actions,” he said. The person involved was not removed, “the person involved is a good and upstanding citizen within the community; for this to get to this level is very disappointing and sad.”

Molina said he called 9-1-1 during the incident and filed a report.

“But what the reporting party said to us — which was the driver of the vehicle — was enough for felony harassment charges to be sent up for review as well as disorderly conduct

for the bikers that apparently pulled over and threatened him,” Captain Thomas Grego with the West Richland Police Department said.

Grego added if you ever get into a similar situation, call 9-1-1 safely, or drive to a public place like the police department.