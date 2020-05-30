West Richland man running 100 miles to raise donations for Second Harvest

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A West Richland ultramarathon runner is turning disappointment into motivation to be creative.

Before Friday, Lance Harpe had done a few 50Ks and 50-mile races. He ran his first 100K in January.

“There aren’t many distances after that so you have to jump to 100 miles,” he said.

His first 100-mile race was supposed to be the Badger Mountain Challenge. The March race was initially postponed to Friday, then canceled completely – one of the many event casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harpe decided to hold his own race in its place, with proceeds going to Second Harvest.

“This was my fallback plan that I came up with one day after a long run when I was maybe in a different state of mind,” he said. “Things got a little bit out of control, and here I am running 147 laps around my neighborhood.”

Harpe found out about Second Harvest recently when he went to one of their food giveaways. It was around the time he was thinking about doing his own race, and the idea for a fundraising run was born.

Harpe started running 100 miles worth of laps around his Cherry Hill Estates neighborhood around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Ahead of the run, Harpe garnered community support on a Facebook group he created. He asked for people to show support by either donating money to his charity GoFundMe page, bringing non-perishable food to boxes he placed around the neighborhood or simply by showing up to cheer him on or run a lap with him.

“The time is going by pretty fast,” said Harpe in a mid-run interview. “I’ve had some good company – some friends, family and a lot of people I haven’t even met have joined me for some laps already.”

Harpe is still accepting donations through Saturday, June 6. To contribute online, click here.

