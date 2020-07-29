West Richland police arrest burglary suspect at JD Diner

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – West Richland police officers caught a burglary suspect while he was on his way out the door on Tuesday.

According to the police department, around 6:40 p.m. the owner of the business called 911 to report that a man could be seen inside the building on their surveillance video.

Police say they arrived within a minute of that call and found the 25-year-old suspect as he was coming out the back door.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail.

“Thank you to the alert business owners of JD’s, they helped put another criminal behind bars. #Notinourcity #bestplacetolive,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

