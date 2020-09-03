West Richland police arrest man for vehicle prowling, threatening witness with a gun

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – A 22-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly pulled a gun out on a person who confronted him for car prowling in West Richland.

According to the West Richland Police Department, Miguel Naranjo was looking into vehicles near Bing Street and South 38th Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

That’s when a witness confronted him and Naranjo threatened that person with a gun. No shots were fired.

Naranjo then ran away. Multiple police agencies, alongside SWAT and K-9 Sable, searched for Naranjo before he was found a few blocks away from the scene of the crime.

Naranjo was booked into the Benton County Jail on assault and vehicle prowling charges.