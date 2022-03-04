West Richland Police assist during a house fire on Rupert Road

Amanda Mason
Posted:
Updated:
by Amanda Mason
274830880 284382357141245 4424136868181090107 NWEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police Department assisted Benton County Thursday night during a house fire on Rupert Road, according to the department’s Facebook Post.

Very few details were released, but WRPD said no injuries were reported due to the fire. Police also wrote, “Our thoughts are with the family during this tragic event.”

This is a developing story, and we will post updates when we learn more.

