West Richland Police Department offers free Citizens Academy

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Ever wonder what it’s like to be a police officer? Curious about how the police department operates? The West Richland Police Department offers residents a chance to join their Citizens Academy.

You can now register for the free classes at the West Richland Police Department, that starts on April 7th through May 26th, every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. WRPD said on June 2nd they will also host a graduation ceremony for the Citizens Academy participants.

The West Richland PD posted on their website that the graduates of the Citizen’s Academy also have a chance train in assisting police for parades, traffic control and even community events. “Our Volunteers In Police Services (VIPS) must have attended and graduated a Citizen’s Academy for the position,” said West Richland Chief of Police Ben S. Majetich.

“The academy provides first-hand knowledge and front-line experiences.” – West Richland Police Department.

West Richland Police Department Citizens Academy Topics:

Crime scenes

Emergency Vehicle Operations (EVOC)

Firearms

Gang Intelligence

Investigations – Interrogation and Interviewing

K9

Law Enforcement Technology

Patrol Procedures

Police Interviews and the selection process

Traffic Control – Collisions

Traffic Enforcement

Use of Force

To participate in the classes, you must be 18 years or older and live or work in the City of West Richland, according to WRPD. If an attendee misses one class, it would not prevent them from graduating, but missing more than one is determined on a case-by-case basis, said the Chief of Police Majetich.

“We view the Citizen’s Academy as another opportunity to interact with our community and provide them with information on services offered by their police department. It is important that we communicate to them exactly how their tax dollars are invested.” –West Richland Chief of Police Ben S. Majetich.

Registration forms will be available at www.westrichland.org or you can pick them up at the West Richland Police Department (7920 West Van Giesen, West Richland, WA 99353).

This Citizens Academy class size is limited, and it’s based on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the WRPD.

To register or for additional questions, contact the West Richland Police Department at 509-967-3425.

