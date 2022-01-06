West Richland Police investigating collision at Bombing Range

by Amanda Mason

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police ask residents near Bombing Range who have cameras covering southbound traffic to reach out. According to a post on the West Richland Police Facebook page, police are trying to view footage that would give them leads on a recent accident. Police posted, “the Bombing Range S curves claimed another vehicle thanks to the icy roads.” According to police, the suspect fled the accident scene sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

If you know anything, please contact the West Richland Police Department (509-967-3425) using reference case #22-00070.

