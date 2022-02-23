West Richland Police investigating damage to Hindu Society’s building

by Amanda Mason

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police is asking the public for help with any information regarding damage to the Hindu Society’s building, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.

The WRPD said that between the hours of 7:30 p.m. Monday (2/21) and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (2/22), the front entryway to the Hindu Society at 2100 Bombing Range Road was damaged by a possible BB gun.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact West Richland Police’s dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case #22-00806.

