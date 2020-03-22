West Richland Police looking for owner of severely neglected dog

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

Credit: WRPD

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Animal control and West Richland officers are looking for the owner of a severely neglected dog who had to be put down due to its injuries.

Police say the dog came to them in “one of the most neglected conditions ACCO has seen.”

They said the dog didn’t receive any vet care and was in a lot of pain. Because of her condition, the veterinarian decided euthanasia was the best option for the dog. She had other injuries, but West Richland Police did not post the photos because of the graphic nature.

The dog did not have a micro-chip, but was wearing a collar.

“This kind of treatment of an animal is not tolerated in our community,” the department said. “And if you have an animal in need of care, whether its a condition, bite wound, overgrown nails, or an infection on the body, it is your responsibility as an owner to provide that treatment for them.”

If you know who owned the dog or have any information about the animal, call Animal Control at (509) 967-7112.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments