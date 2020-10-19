West Richland police looking for sex offender after attempted break-in

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — After an attempted break in, West Richland police are looking for 58-year-old Victor Hilton as a person of interest.

On Oct. 15, a male suspect tried to break into a home on Northlake Drive. A Ring Doorbell camera took pictures of the suspect.

Hilton, a registered sex offender, currently has a warrant out due to not registering.

If you have any information please contact West Richland Police Department at (509) 967-3425.

