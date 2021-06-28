West Richland police seek info on burglary, arson suspects

Image credit: West Richland Police Department, Facebook

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Local authorities are attempting to locate and apprehend suspects involved in two separate criminal investigations including a failed attempt at commercial burglary and arson in a park bathroom.

According to a Facebook post by the West Richland Police Department, officers responded to the City maintenance shops when a burglary alarm was tripped over the weekend. Their investigation determined that someone attempted to cut the padlock to the fence before driving into the maintenance yard and trying to pry a garage door open.

The city compound is equipped with numerous security cameras to keep watch. Authorities say that the burglar did a good job of concealing their identity with face coverings, but had a seriously identifiable car.

Police have already impounded the suspect’s vehicle; a “mid 90’s, black Jeep Cherokees with a gold stripe, no front license plate, lifted with no running boards, a rooftop luggage rack holding a spare tire, and a flag whip attached to the back bumper.” Local authorities are still working to identify the suspect.

Later that day, officers responded to the bathrooms at Flat Top Park for a suspicious fire. West Richland police say that someone lit toilet paper rolls on fire at the park. Thankfully, the brick walls of the restroom kept the fire from spreading quickly and the fire department promptly responded to extinguish the fire.

Even so, this fire could have spread to the rafters and cause serious damage. Authorities say that there is significant smoke damage, water damage, and a broken door from the fire department’s forced entry. There are no leads as of early on Monday morning.

If you have information to assist the West Richland Police Department’s investigation, you’re urged to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

