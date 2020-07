West Richland police trying to ID pair who shopped with stolen credit card

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland police are trying to identify a man and woman who allegedly shopped with a stolen credit card.

Police said the pair was caught on video using the stolen credit card on June 16.

A surveillance image of the suspects shows them walking out of a Walmart.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak to a West Richland officer about case 20-02658.

