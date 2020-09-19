West Richland Roasters temporarily closes after fire
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Roasters Coffee in West Richland is temporarily closed after a fire caused minor damages Friday night.
Benton County Fire District 4 responded to Roasters off of W. Van Giesen St. near 40th Ave. around 11:00 p.m. Friday.
The West Richland Police Department said that the fire did not appear to be suspicious.
Roasters released a statement Saturday morning and said they expect to be open on Monday.
