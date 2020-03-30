West Richland woman donates hand-sewn masks to local police

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Photos: WRPD

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – A West Richland woman is going above and beyond to provide protective equipment for the men and women of the West Richland Police Department.

According to their staff, a woman named Collette donated hand sewn masks with medical grade filters inside them and made enough for everyone in their office.

“Thank you Collette,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

West Richland resident Collette donated these hand sewn masks with medical grade filters inside them. She made enough for all our office staff and officers to protect us from Covid-19. Thank you Collette. Posted by West Richland Police Department on Monday, March 30, 2020

Comments

comments