Westbound lanes of I-90 closed near summit of Snoqualmie for avalanche control

Erin Robinson
Posted:
by Erin Robinson
Snoqualmie Pass 300x245

SNOQUALMIE PASS — The westbound lanes of I-90 are closed near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass for avalanche control.

The closure could last anywhere between 30 minutes and two hours, depending on the amount of snow.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.