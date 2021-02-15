Westbound lanes of I-90 closed near summit of Snoqualmie for avalanche control

SNOQUALMIE PASS — The westbound lanes of I-90 are closed near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass for avalanche control.

The closure could last anywhere between 30 minutes and two hours, depending on the amount of snow.

