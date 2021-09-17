Wet and chilly conditions for you weekend – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Welcome to the weekend!

Much cooler conditions for your weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be from 10 to 20mph. Scattered showers in the late morning to early afternoon for your Friday. Heavier showers are expected overnight tonight into Saturday morning. We’ll see scattered showers tomorrow afternoon into Sunday afternoon, with clearing after that.

More sunshine and a bit warmer temps in our next work week as we head toward Autumn on Wednesday.

Enjoy the wet conditions this weekend, our areas sure can use it!

-Jason

