Wet and mild weather ahead this weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

There are a few showers (wintry mix at times) around early this morning, mainly along the foothills of the Blues. Drying out late morning into the afternoon with sunshine and clouds. Look for highs today in the low to mid 40’s.

Unsettled weather is ahead for the upcoming weekend. Look for more clouds than sunshine on Saturday with a few rain showers popping up from time to time. The wind will also start picking up late Saturday into Sunday with gusts at times up to 25 MPH mainly in the Columbia Basin into the foothills. A better rain chance is expected for your Sunday. With the wet weather, we will see mild temperatures in the low 50’s Saturday and Sunday.

The first day of February (Monday), we will continue to have a chance of spotty rain showers. Finally drying out Tuesday into Wednesday with sunshine returning. It will turn a little cooler with highs back into the upper 40’s.