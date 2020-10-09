Wet and windy weekend ahead, with mountain snow to rain/snow mix likely above 5000 feet

Changes are afoot for our weather pattern. After a very summer-like week, cooler temperatures are coming in a flash Saturday morning.

Highs for the Tri-Cities and Yakima will drop from the lower 80’s to the mid 60’s with windy conditions and likely showers very early Saturday morning into the afternoon. Throughout the Yakima Valley and Mid-Columbia regions conditions will be similar.

High in the mountains, snow to rain snow mix is expected above 5000 feet. Winds will also play a factor with winds in the 20mph at times in the higher elevations. Best chance for snow is White and Stevens Pass. Snoqualmie Pass will be wet and windy, with lows above 40 degrees all weekend.