Wet start Tuesday, 50’s ahead this week -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Another round of active weather is moving through the Pacific Northwest today. Waking up to chilly rain showers for the Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities), a little freezing rain possible along the foothills and a few snow flurries around the Yakima and Kittitas Valley.

Snow is falling along the eastern slopes and Cascades with a Winter Weather Advisory in place until 4PM today. There will be travel restrictions in the mountain passes. Snow levels will start rising this afternoon and evening to 3000 to 4500 feet.

Drying out this afternoon at the lower elevations with a little sunshine trying to peek out. Look for highs today in the low 40’s. It will turn a bit breezy by late afternoon into tonight with gusts at times up to 25 MPH.

After a dry start Wednesday, another round of rain is expected by afternoon and evening. Back to drier weather Thursday with winds a bit breezy. Temperatures over the weekend will jump into the low to mid 50’s – about 10 to 15 degrees above average! And looking at more rain chances Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.