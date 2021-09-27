WET WEATHER ALERT: Soaking rain, cooler weather on the way for the Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley

Eastern Washington and Oregon receive rain from the next system headed into the region.
KENNEWICK, WA- Monday started off warm and muggy. Now, the weather is changing to a cooler and wetter pattern! The first of two rounds of rain arrives tonight and spreads from west to east. The second round of showers will be much lighter and are expected during the day time hours of Tuesday.
Here’s a look at expected widespread rain by 5PM today:
Future Rain Monday
Higher rainfall totals will be in the Cascades Monday-Tuesday, with 1.00″-1.50″ expected over the higher elevations. Yakima should receive about 0.10″, Tri-Cities 0.25″ and Walla Walla 0.25″-0.50″.
Future Rain Totals
By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be running about 10-15 degrees cooler from Monday. Conditions dry out Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will run below normal through the end of the week. Sunshine and cool Wednesday. Shower chances return Thursday.
A look at the cooling trend this week:

Future Temperature Trend

 

 

