Wet, windy next few days; Winter Storm Warning in the Cascades – Jason

Jason Valentine by Jason Valentine

Be prepared for plenty of wind, rain, and mountain snow as we head into Thursday evening through the weekend.

Evening rain is expected in the Yakima Valley and Mid-Columbia starting tonight. The rain will be coming in waves tonight, Friday, and late Saturday into Sunday. Winds will be a factor as well starting Friday with sustained winds in the mid 20mph range for the Mid-Columbia, and mid 15mph range for the Yakima Valley.

Starting at 4pm Thursday, the Cascades will be under a Winter Storm Warning through early Saturday morning. Heavy snow is expected above 3000 ft, from 10 inches to 3 feet of new snow. This doesn’t even count the early Sunday round of snow. If you are traveling in the Cascades, keep a close eye on conditions through Monday.

Starting at 10pm Thursday, the upper elevation of the Blue Mountains will be under a Winter Storm Watch until Saturday at 4am. 10 to 20 inches possible above 4000 ft, with wind gusts up to 55mph.

Morning Weather Report from Kristin: