Wet, windy next few days; Winter Storm Warning in the Cascades – Jason
Be prepared for plenty of wind, rain, and mountain snow as we head into Thursday evening through the weekend.
Evening rain is expected in the Yakima Valley and Mid-Columbia starting tonight. The rain will be coming in waves tonight, Friday, and late Saturday into Sunday. Winds will be a factor as well starting Friday with sustained winds in the mid 20mph range for the Mid-Columbia, and mid 15mph range for the Yakima Valley.
Starting at 4pm Thursday, the Cascades will be under a Winter Storm Warning through early Saturday morning. Heavy snow is expected above 3000 ft, from 10 inches to 3 feet of new snow. This doesn’t even count the early Sunday round of snow. If you are traveling in the Cascades, keep a close eye on conditions through Monday.
Starting at 10pm Thursday, the upper elevation of the Blue Mountains will be under a Winter Storm Watch until Saturday at 4am. 10 to 20 inches possible above 4000 ft, with wind gusts up to 55mph.
Morning Weather Report from Kristin: