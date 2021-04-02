What the CDC says you can do once you’re fully vaccinated

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than one million Washingtonians are fully vaccinated, so what exactly does that mean? Can life go back to normal?

The answer from the CDC is no.

There are too many unknowns right now for even the vaccinated to let their guard down, but the COVID-19 vaccines are proving to be even more effective than experts hoped they would be.

According to a CDC study, you’re 80% less likely to catch COVID-19 two weeks after your first dose. Once you get that second shot, you’re 90% less likely to get sick.

The same study shows the vaccines are effective for at least six months, and all three vaccines out right now are 100%-effective at preventing death.

But don’t throw all those masks away just yet.

Here’s what activities the CDC and Washington Department of Health consider safe once you’re vaccinated.

You can see others indoors without a mask if you and them are fully vaccinated. You can also lose the mask while with one other household that hasn’t been vaccinated.

But that’s about it — traveling domestically or internationally is still discouraged, as are large crowds.

“I know that’s a hard message to send to a bunch of folks who want to go on spring break, but truly we are seeing cases in vaccinated people,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist of the State Department of Health.

There are cases among vaccinated people, but not many.

In fact, just .01% of people vaccinated in Washington still caught COVID-19.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky even said Wednesday, “Vaccinated people do not carry the virus — they don’t get sick.”

That’s according to a real world vaccine study.

Still, more people need that shot for these activities to be considered safe.

“When we get to a point where remarkably more people are vaccinated, months from now, it’s a very different proposition,” said Dr. Umair Shah, Secretary of Health. “But today, we’re still at a point where we just don’t have enough vaccines in the arms of Washingtonians.”

The CDC is about to put 12,000 college students in a trial to figure out how the virus spreads after vaccination.

The agency said that will help clear up more safe activities for vaccinated people.