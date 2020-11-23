What to expect if you’re traveling out of the Tri-Cities Airport this Thanksgiving

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

PASCO, Wash. — As up to 50 million Americans are expected to travel by air this Thanksgiving holiday, the Tri-Cities Airport is letting local travelers know what to expect in the pandemic-era.

Masks are still required throughout all parts of the airport. Health and safety measures are in place including social distance markers, plexiglass windows and restricted seating.

Those picking up arrivals are encouraged to wait at the curb instead of coming inside. If necessary, only one person should come inside to meet the passenger.

The airport’s concessionaires are still open and providing grab-and-go food options for travelers. The airport store also remains open and is selling snacks, bottled drinks and other items.

It’s also important to know ahead of time what holiday items can be packed into a carry-on. To learn more about what is allowed, click here.