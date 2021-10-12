Wheel of slow-moving Amtrak train derails; no injuries

by Associated Press

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — The wheel of a slow-traveling Amtrak train came off the tracks Monday afternoon near Woodland, Washington, but no passengers were injured.

The train was going about 15 mph (24 kph) when the wheel came off the track between the Vancouver and Kelso Amtrak stations, said Janet Matkin, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation Rail, Freight and Ports Division.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of the minor derailment around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Matkin said none of the train’s 95 passengers were injured, The Daily News reported.

Passengers were moved to a southbound train back to Vancouver and bused to their northern destinations, she said. The final stop of the northbound line was Seattle, Matkin said. No scheduled routes were delayed or canceled due to the incident, she said.

Matkin said the cause of the derailment was not immediately known. Amtrak and Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway, who owns the line, would investigate.

