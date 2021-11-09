What are the best deals for vets & service members this Veterans Day?

by Dylan Carter

There’s no better time to celebrate service members than Veterans Day. National chains, local businesses and everyone in between bands together to pay homage to those who have worked to keep this country safe.

Want to know where to visit for a free meal, car wash, or reduced-price movie ticket on Veterans Day? We’ve got you covered:

National Deals for Veterans

APPLEBEE’S: Choose from one of seven complementary entrees + $5 bounce back card at 1,500 national locations.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS: Receive a small order of traditional or boneless wings + a small side of fries from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. on 11/11.

CHILI’S: Enjoy a free meal from a special menu on Thursday (available for dine-in only).

DENNY’S: Active/inactive military and vets receive a complimentary ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’ from 5:00 a.m. to Noon.

DICKY’S BARBECUE PIT: Free Pulled Pork Sandwiches for veterans (valid in-store and online with code VETFREE).

IHOP: Complimentary ‘Red White & Blueberry’ pancakes for vets & active duty military from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day.

LITTLE CAESARS: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a free military lunch combo is available to vets and active-duty military members.

RED LOBSTER: Military members, veterans, and reservists are eligible for a free appetizer or dessert on Veterans Day.

STARBUCKS: One free 12-oz hot-brewed cup of coffee for all vets, military service members, and military spouses on Nov. 11 + 25 cents from profits go to groups benefitting mental health for military communities.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE: Dinner vouchers will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., can be redeemed on the evening of Veterans Day.

WENDY’S: Complimentary breakfast combo available to veterans and active-duty military members from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Local Veterans Day Deals & Activities

U.S. FOREST SERVICE: Fees are being waived at USDA recreation areas for day-use across Oregon and Wahington. This applies to 17 National Forests in these Northwest states.

FAIRCHILD CINEMAS: Veterans, active-duty military members, and first responders are eligible for $5 movie tickets on Veterans Day at the local cinema chain’s Pasco location (5020 Convention Drive, Pasco, WA 99301).

HERMISTON’S FREE BREAKFAST: One veteran and one guest can reserve a spot at a free breakfast hosted by the City of Hermiston. Call or visit the Hermiston Community Center (415 S Hwy 395, Hermiston, OR 97838, (541) 667-5018) to reserve a spot.

PASCO AVIATION MUSEUM: Free admission for all veterans on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 4102 Stearman Ave in Pasco.

SPLASH EXPRESS: Vets are eligible for a free car wash from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at locations in Union Gap (1201 Market St) and Yakima (Near W Nob Hill Blvd & S 64th Ave).

KAPP KVEW would like to thank all of the active and retired service members for their service to this community and country.

