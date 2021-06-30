Where can I see Fourth of July fireworks this year?

AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington.

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As COVID restrictions are raised throughout the United States, people will finally come together like normal to celebrate the Fourth of July with barbecues, pool parties, and Independence Day fireworks displays.

So this leaves plenty of people asking the question: ‘Where can I watch the Fourth of July fireworks this year?’ We’ve compiled a list of fireworks displays planned for the region.

Previously, the City of Walla Walla planned to host its annual fireworks show for residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day. However, City officials decided to cancel this year’s fireworks display out of an abundance of caution due to high temperatures and fire danger across the Northwest.

Keep up with KAPP-KVEW Local News and YakTriNews.com for updates on fireworks displays in your area.

