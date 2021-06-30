Where can I see Fourth of July fireworks this year?
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As COVID restrictions are raised throughout the United States, people will finally come together like normal to celebrate the Fourth of July with barbecues, pool parties, and Independence Day fireworks displays.
So this leaves plenty of people asking the question: ‘Where can I watch the Fourth of July fireworks this year?’ We’ve compiled a list of fireworks displays planned for the region.
- River of Fire (Kennewick, WA)
- WHERE: Columbia Park Golf Tri Plex — 2701 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick, WA 99336
- WHEN: 10:00 p.m.
- Grand Old 4th of July Celebration (Pasco, WA)
- WHERE: Gesa Stadium — 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA 99301
- WHEN: 10:00 p.m.
- Selah Independence Day Celebration (Selah, WA)
- WHERE: Carlon Park — 300 E Goodlander Rd, Selah, WA 98942
- WHEN: 9:00 pm – 10:30 pm
- 4th Of July Celebration (Yakima, WA)
- WHERE: State Fair Park — 1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
- WHEN: 10:00 p.m.
- Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show (Cle Elum, WA)
- WHERE: Wye Park — 315 W. 1st St, Cle Elum, WA 98922
- WHEN: 10:00 p.m.
- Prosser Rotary Fireworks Show (Prosser, WA)
- WHERE: Housel Middle School — 2001 Highland Dr, Prosser, WA 99350
- WHEN: 10:00 p.m.
- Benton City Lions Club Annual Fireworks (Benton City, WA)
- WHERE: 1100 Ellen Ave, Benton City, WA 99320
- WHEN: Dusk
Previously, the City of Walla Walla planned to host its annual fireworks show for residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day. However, City officials decided to cancel this year’s fireworks display out of an abundance of caution due to high temperatures and fire danger across the Northwest.
