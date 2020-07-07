Where to pick up free masks in the Yakima Valley this week

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — People in the Yakima Valley can pick up free masks at two drive-thru locations this week.

The Yalley Valley Emergency Management (YVEM) will be distributing the masks to anyone in Yakima County in partnership with the local health district.

A spokesperson for VVEM said there are still more than 100,000 masks, both cloth and disposable, that are ready to be distributed to the community.

Masks will be distributed at the following locations:

Valley Mall parking lot (2529 Main St, Union Gap) Thursday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yakama Nation Cultural Center (100 Spil-Yi Loop, Toppenish) Friday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, YVEM has released a calendar for when and where people can get tested for COVID-19. Call 211 to make an appointment to get tested.

