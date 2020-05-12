While some argue for state reopening, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Yakima County

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — While proponents of a lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee believe that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over for Washington state, health officials at the local level continue to worry about increasing case numbers.

State Rep. Chris Corry, of Yakima, joined the lawsuit as an individual, arguing that while the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order served a valuable purpose, that the time has now come for the order to be lifted.

“We are raising a constitutional question and I think it’s an appropriate one,” Corry said. “What are appropriate emergency powers in the executive branch of the state of Washington?”

Corry said he believes that authorities are now more aware of who’s most vulnerable and how to protect them, and that it’s necessary to reopen the state in order to prevent further damage to the economy.

“If we don’t have an economy that can support that, we’re not going to be able to help anyone,” Corry said.

Corry said he understands that the decision comes with a trade-off and that cases will rise once the state is reopened, but that it’s reached a point where the shutdown is doing more harm than good.

“We’re not enemies here; that’s the frustrating part and I feel like the conversation tends to head that way,” Corry said. “My belief is that you can protect public health and protect economic health at the same time.”

Meanwhile, the number and rate of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Yakima County, which has the highest rate of infection on the west coast.

Health officials have pointed to the county’s large essential workforce, where more than 60 percent of workers are considered essential, but there seems to be another problem as well.

“Initially, people did a pretty good job of the physical distancing and staying at home,” said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, Chief Medical Officer at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. “But now the weather’s getting warmer and people are getting tired of staying at home.”

Brueggemann said some people have stopped wearing masks and started going out and interacting more with others outside of their household, which has contributed to a recent spike in cases.

The Yakima Health District reported 1,966 cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County as of Sunday evening, with 63 deaths due to virus-related complications.

