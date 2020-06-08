White Elephant owners closing both locations after 74 years

SPOKANE, Wash. – It is the end of an era for a Spokane icon.

The owners of the White Elephant, which has been in Spokane for 74 years, announced Sunday they will be closing both locations of the store.

“The time has come for us to step out from behind the counter and enjoy the passions of family and recreation that this business was founded upon. It has been a tremendous run. The White Elephant has served our family well and provided us with a good and beautiful life,” the owners said in a Facebook post. “We are forever indebted to our loyal customers, current and past employees, our cherished friends, and the entire Spokane community who have supported us with remarkable dedication for the past 74 years.”

Both the Division and E. Sprague locations will close Monday Monday to prepare for liquidation. The sale will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.

More information can be found at www.whiteelephantstores.com.

