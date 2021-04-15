White House official shares benefits of Biden’s Infrastructure Plan

WASHINGTON – The American Jobs Plan lays out the framework to improving infrastructure and American’s jobs throughout the nation.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Washington residents would see tangible benefits from Biden’s proposal.

“It will be great for Washingtonians, it will provide the money that will be necessary to improve your infrastructure; roads, bridges, airports, trains, open space, much of which has been neglected and underfunded and not maintained for a long time,” Secretary Raimondo said.

The plan also addresses broadband issues, targeting rural and tribal communities who’ve especially struggled with internet access during the pandemic.

“The plan would call for enough funding to make sure that every American regardless of where they live has broadband access,” she said.

The White House said it’s been decades since a similar plan was passed, and as time goes on, these infrastructure upgrades will only become more expensive and essential.

“There are just some really tangible ways that the average person will see their lives and the lives of their families getting better,” Raimondo explained.

However, the proposal does come at a cost, $2.3 trillion to be exact.

Biden plans on raising the corporate tax rate to make sure the plan is paid for.

“I’m open to ideas about how to pay for this plan, with one exception, I will not impose any tax increases in people making less than 400 thousand dollars a year,” President Biden said during an April press conference.

While the plan also provides funding for more jobs, some are critical of the cost.

Washington Representative Dan Newhouse said less than six percent of the funding would actually go to roads and two percent goes to waterways and airways. Meanwhile, $600 billion would go toward a Green New Deal.

