White House planning to make vaccine available to 28M children with FDA approval

TRI-CITIES, Wash — The White House sent a news release out Tuesday morning detailing their plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to young children once given approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This would ultimately impact 28 million kids ages five to 11 across the country.

The potential authorization would be “a major milestone in our efforts to build on this historic progress and protect even more Americans,” the release said.

If approved, the vaccine would have a dose and a formula made specifically for the age group.

Kids would be able to receive their shots at their doctor’s office, pharmacy, and even school.

Dr. Charlotte Weeda, a pediatrician in Spokane, said she thinks this “is very safe for your child.”

“My job as a pediatrician is to give you the best advice and best medical advice and best scientific advice,” Dr. Weeda said. “The vaccine is safe and the vaccine is effective.”

Here in Richland, a pastor at C3 Tri-Cities said he’s heard from parents with a wide range of views but he understands concerns.

“We’re being asked to change our relationship with the government and trust the government to have our best interests in mind,” said Pastor Adam Hrebeniuk. “I don’t think that a lot of parents are comfortable with the government making the decisions for their children.”

But millions of teenagers ages 12-17 and 189 million adults have been fully vaccinated safely, the White House release said.

Dr. Weeda added that “people need to stick with science.”

“It’s not an opinion, and it’s not an emotion,” Dr. Weeda said.

The FDA’s independent advisory committee is meeting Oct. 26 and the CDC’s independent advisory committee is meeting Nov. 2-3.

To read the full release, click here.

RELATED:

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.