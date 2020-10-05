White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: CNN

Washington, D.C. — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Twitter Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes after President Trump was hospitalized with the virus on Friday. McEnany gave a briefing to reporters at the White House last Thursday, hours before Trump’s advisor Hope Hicks was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Trump’s diagnosis was revealed shortly thereafter.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement that she posted on Twitter. “I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday.”

In the statement, McEnany said she will start quarantining while continuing to work remotely.

