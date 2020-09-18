White Pass closed through weekend; Cold Creek Fire just 5% contained

Eastbound: Three miles east of summit at milepost 154 near Falls Overlook by Dog Lake
Westbound: Eight miles east of summit near milepost 159 at Upper Tieton Road
“The opening time is unknown and road will remain closed over the weekend with an update provided Monday afternoon,” according to a Friday update on WSDOT’s Travel Alert page. Local and recreational traffic is being allowed on both sides of the pass, which connects Yakima County with Lewis County.
In addition to firefighters working on the highway, boulders and debris have been falling onto the roadway. Fire agencies have had to park engines and trucks in the eastbound lanes, away from the side close to the mountain.
Rocks on Hwy 12 creating driving hazards. Rocks rolled down from the Cold Creek Fire area on 9-16-2020. Credit: Michael Emrick
via Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/7198/