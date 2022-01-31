White Pass hosts ski fundraiser in honor of former crewmember

KENNEWICK, Wash. — White Pass remembers one of their own, hosting a fundraiser on February 5, 2022, in honor of former WP Crewmember and friend Jared “Red” Yoakum.

“Yoakum was a beloved member of our White Pass Crew. His light continues to shine around the mountain through the friends and family he’s left behind,” according to White Pass officials.

According to Brookside Funeral, Yoakum passed away at 35-years-old on August 23rd, 2018, after a five-year-long battle with cancer.

To celebrate Yoakum, known to his friends as “Red,” on February 5, a portion of the tickets sold for the night skiing event will be donated to the Wellness House, a nonprofit organization that provides non-medical support for patients, loved ones, and caregivers after a life-changing medical diagnosis.

Light Up The Night

DATE: February 5, 2022, Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rainbow Box Session 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

ABOUT: Fundraiser for Wellness House in honor of Jared “Red” Yoakum

TICKET: $35 ticket allows access to all ages for the Far East Triple & Carpet Lifts

LOCATION: White Pass is located at the summit of US Hwy 12, just 12 miles southeast of Mt. Rainier National Park.

The White Pass Ski Area said the funds are directed specifically to the Wellness House Capitol Campaign to claim the naming right for the Fireplace Grotto, to name it Jared Yoakum Fireplace Grotto.

“To everyone who supported me throughout these last five years, I can’t thank you enough. Thank you from the very depths of my heart for your love, compassion, and devotion. There is no possible way I could have fought as hard as I did without your support and devotion. To say I love you all just doesn’t do the emotion enough justice.” – Jared “Red” Yoakum, Obituary from Brookside Funeral

White Pass Ski Area will also host a special Rainbow Box Session from 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. under the lights at the Prog Park for a session in Jared’s honor.

You are encouraged to “break out the battery-powered lights and let’s create a light show on the hill,” said White Pass Ski Area officials. For inspiration, crewmembers referenced this video on Instagram.

